Boat Race 2023: Cambridge win women's event for sixth straight year
Cambridge have won the Women's Boat Race for a sixth successive year with a dominant performance against Oxford.
Cambridge took the victory in 20 minutes and 30 seconds
Oxford performed well but were unable to keep pace after a positive start as Cambridge executed their plan professionally.
The umpire was forced to issue stern warnings to both as they came close to colliding before Cambridge stretched into the lead.
More to follow.