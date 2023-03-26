Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Cambridge have won every race since 2016

Cambridge won the Women's Boat Race for a sixth successive year with a dominant performance against Oxford.

Cambridge took the victory by four and and quarter lengths

Oxford performed well but were unable to keep pace after a positive start as Cambridge executed their plan professionally.

The umpire was forced to issue stern warnings to both as they came close to colliding before Cambridge stretched into the lead.

Oxford made an aggressive start with the weather making for rough conditions, but Cambridge soon got control of the race and maintained a steady pace to coast to victory.

Oxford protested against the result after the race as they believed Cambridge had encroached, but the umpire dismissed the plea as there was no contact.

Cambridge president Caoimhe Dempsey, the only returnee for either team, said she was "proud" of her crew.

"That was a whirlwind of a race," she told BBC Sport. "The conditions changed so much from start to finish. I'm so proud; it is still sinking in. The girls are so tenacious, strong and brave."

On the near collision, Dempsey added: "That is the nature of the boat race. It makes it so exciting."