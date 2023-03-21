Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Glover (right) and Heather Stanning (left) went 55 races unbeaten in the women's pairs

Twice Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover believes she can be as good as in her 20s as she aims for Paris 2024.

Glover is targeting a fourth Games, having come out of retirement to race at Tokyo 2020 following the birth of her three children.

"The aim for London 2012 and Rio 2016 was to win, but for Tokyo it was to just make the team and show what women can do," Glover, 36, told BBC Sport.

She added that her motivation for Paris "is a mixture of the two".

"I can and I want to make the most of what my body can do," she said.

Glover became the first mother to row for Great Britain at the Olympics when she raced alongside Polly Swann in the women's pairs in Tokyo, with the duo finishing fourth.

"There's a stigma around age, children and having a break. I believe I can be as good as I was in my 20s," she said.

Glover has been training with the British squad for the past six months and won the Women's Single in the November trials.

"If I didn't have the kids then I wouldn't be as motivated. Being a mum makes me a better rower, and being a rower makes me a better mum!"

'They're cheering and shouting 'go Mummy'!'

Glover praised her "supportive" husband, wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall, for "relishing dad duties" while she trains.

When she competed at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021 her twins were one and her son was three. If she is selected for Paris next year, they will understand better their mum's achievement.

"Logan is picking up on things and takes pride in me doing it [pushing for another Olympics]," Glover said.

"The twins are the biggest cheerleaders - they're there cheering and shouting 'go Mummy!'

"It's really bizarre because before I had them, I was a full-time athlete and that was my identity but now it's the opposite.

"It's like I live a double life because they'll always be the most important thing to me now."