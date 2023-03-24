Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Cambridge cox Jasper Parish was thrown into the river last year after the women's victory

The 2023 Gemini Boat Race Venue: The River Thames Date: Sunday, 26 March Races: 16:00 & 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live coverage from 15:30 BST on BBC One, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

As one Parish brother was thrown into the River Thames in celebration, the other was facing intense frustration.

Jasper Parish steered Cambridge's women to a record-breaking Boat Race win over Oxford as cox last year - and was dunked in the water, as per tradition.

But an hour later, there was disappointment for his older brother Ollie, part of the Cambridge men's eight whose three-year winning streak was ended.

On Sunday, the brothers will share the same emotions - regardless of the result - when they both race in the men's boat for the Light Blues.

"This year we either both lose or we both win," Ollie told BBC Sport.

It will also be the first time the brothers have raced together competitively because of their two-year age gap.

On sharing the experience together, 19-year-old Jasper said: "It's something we have always known could be possible but it's surreal to finally be here."

Ollie, 21, added: "This is potentially my last year of serious rowing, so it's quite nice to close it out like this.

"We get on pretty well. I think we feed off each other really well as well. We understand each other better than we might if we weren't brothers."

'Our family is intertwined with rowing and the Boat Race'

Cambridge men lost the Boat Race last year - their first defeat since 2017

Growing up in Putney, the pair frequently walked past the River Thames and went to watch the annual event between crews from the two universities.

Their father, Matthew Parish, also rowed for Cambridge and represented Great Britain at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

"Our family is very intertwined with rowing and the Boat Race," said Ollie. "Our mum was also a cox, so we've learned a lot from our parents.

"To do it where Jasper and I learned to row and have grown up is special. Every time we went to the park, we went along the river, so it's like our spot.

"To race together as well is a very special experience."

Jasper was accused of cutting in front of the Oxford boat by his opposite number Joe Gellett last year, and while it was ruled an act of aggressive steering it was not deemed worthy of disqualification.

The computer science student said he "learned loads about what it means to be a cox" in his maiden year.

Ollie, who is competing in his third successive race, described their relationship as "quite competitive in daily life" and said he was pleased for his younger brother despite personal disappointment.

"I was very happy for Jasper. It wasn't the day for us but it was really cool that he got to race with that crew and win," said Ollie.

Overall, Cambridge men lead Oxford by 84 wins to 81, with one dead heat in 1877, and Cambridge women lead Oxford 46 to 30, having won the past five races in a row.

This year will see no Olympians participate in the Boat Race for either side as international athletes look to qualify for Paris 2024.

Ollie said: "Obviously it was really great to have those experienced guys around last year but coming back to an undergraduate-dominated student race is very exciting.

"Now you really have to look at the whole team and build people from scratch, rather than relying on special talent. I think it will be a good test of squads and coaches."

Men's race crews

Oxford: James Forward; Alex Bebb; Freddy Orpin; Tom Sharrock; James Doran; Jean-Philippe Dufour; Tassilo von Mueller; Felix Drinkall; Anna O'Hanlon (cox)

Cambridge: Matt Edge; Brett Taylor; Noam Moulle; Seb Benzecry; Thomas Lynch; Nick Mayhew; Ollie Parish; Luca Ferraro; Jasper Parish (cox)

Women's race crews

Oxford: Laurel Kaye; Claire Aitken; Sara Helin; Ella Stadler; Alison Carrington; Freya Willis; Sarah Marshall; Esther Austin; Tara Slade (cox)

Cambridge: Carina Graf; Rosa Millard; Alex Riddell-Webster; Jenna Armstrong; Freya Keto; Isabelle Bastian; Claire Brillon; Caoimhe Dempsey; James Trotman (cox)

Live coverage of both the men and the women's races is on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. The 77th women's race will start at 16:00 BST and the 168th men's at 17:00.