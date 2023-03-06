Last updated on .From the section Rowing

The 2023 Gemini Boat Race Venue: The River Thames Date: Sunday, 26 March Races: 16:00 & 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live coverage from 15:30 BST on BBC One, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

Brothers Ollie and Jasper Parish will race for Cambridge in the 2023 Boat Race, that takes place on Sunday, 26 March.

Jasper has switched to the men's boat for the first time following victory last year as the women's cox.

Oxford triumphed in the men's race last year for the first time since 2017, but can they do it again?

You can watch both races live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The 77th women's race will commence at 16:00 BST and the 168th men's at 17:00.

The annual event returned to the River Thames last year, after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

Cambridge women claimed their fifth successive victory by also setting a record time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds last, 10 seconds faster than their previous recorded time from 2017.

Who's racing?

Cambridge women beat Oxford in 2022 by more than two lengths in 18 minutes and 22 seconds

The men's boats feature rowers from Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, France, Taiwan and Switzerland.

Ollie Parish, a world junior champion for Great Britain, will make his third consecutive race start for Cambridge, with a new crew that includes four-time French champion Noam Mouelle.

Oxford's eight includes two-time U23 European Championship medallist James Doran and Australia's Anna O'Hanlon, who will be the men's cox.

Former Cambridge student Tara Slade, who has made the switch to dark blue upon undertaking medicine at the University of Oxford, will race alongside astronomer Laurel Kaye, who is in bow, in the women's race.

Ireland's Caoimhe Dempsey is the only athlete to race for Cambridge from last year's record-breaking team.

Men's race crews

Oxford: James Forward; Alex Bebb; Freddy Orpin; Tom Sharrock; James Doran; Jean-Philippe Dufour; Tassilo von Mueller; Felix Drinkall; Anna O'Hanlon (cox)

Cambridge: Matt Edge; Brett Taylor; Noam Moulle; Seb Benzecry; Thomas Lynch; Nick Mayhew; Ollie Parish; Luca Ferraro; Jasper Parish (cox)

Women's race crews

Oxford: Laurel Kaye; Claire Aitken; Sara Helin; Ella Stadler; Alison Carrington; Freya Willis; Sarah Marshall; Esther Austin; Tara Slade (cox)

Cambridge: Carina Graf; Rosa Millard; Alex Riddell-Webster; Jenna Armstrong; Freya Keto; Isabelle Bastian; Claire Brillon; Caoimhe Dempsey; James Trotman (cox)

BBC coverage

Sunday 26 March

15:30-17:45 - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

All times are in BST and are subject to change.