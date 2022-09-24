Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Great Britain won four golds medals and seven in total on the penultimate day of the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

The men's and women's four, lightweight women's double sculls and PR3 mixed coxed four boats all claimed top place in their races.

There was also a silver for the men's quadruple sculls in the last race of the day.

The men's pair and women's quadruple sculls each won bronze medals.

The PR3 mixed coxed four of Ollie Stanhope, Ed Fuller, Frankie Allen and Giedre Rakauskaite, with Morgan Baynham-Williams as cox, put on a dominant performance to win and finish 18.60 seconds ahead of second-placed Germany.

The lightweight women's double sculls boat of Imogen Grant and Emily Craig then added a second gold by taking a convincing win ahead of the United States and Ireland.

The women's four of Rebecca Shorten, Sam Redgrave, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long comfortably secured victory in their race before the men's four of Will Stewart, Samuel Nunn, Freddie Davidson and David Ambler added the British team's fourth gold of the day.

The men's quadruple sculls of Harry Leask, George Bourne, Matthew Haywood and Thomas Barras were involved in a close race but were beaten to gold by Poland.

A late charge from the men's pair of Tom George and Oliver Wynne-Griffith earned them a bronze, while the women's quadruple sculls of Jessica Leden, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw and Lucy Glover also finished third.