The quartet will also be in Great Britain's eight boat in Sunday's final in that event

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten stroked the Great Britain Four to gold at the European Championships in Munich.

Shorten, 28, and team-mates Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar and Samantha Redgrave dominated Saturday morning's final to take victory over Ireland.

The Irish crew of Natalie Long, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon and Eimear Lambe won the silver medal ahead of Romania.

The GB quartet will race again in Sunday's eight final tomorrow with NI's Rebecca Edwards also in that boat.

Meanwhile, Belfast man Ryan Henderson became the first Irish competitor to qualify for a major final in BMX Freestyle after reaching the park final in Munich.