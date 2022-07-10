Last updated on .From the section Rowing

The British men's eight team brought the third World Cup regatta to a close in style

Great Britain brought their third World Cup regatta to a close with six gold medals on the final day to finish top of the medal table in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The men's eight dominated the final race of the event, pulling clear of Australia in second and Germany third.

That made it seven golds, a bronze and a silver across the three days.

"It's been a great weekend for Great Britain," said British Rowing director of performance Louise Kingsley.

"We have won medals across all disciplines so it's been a solid team effort not just on the water but also behind the scenes."

Earlier in the day, there was success for the women's four, with Rowan McKellar, Heidi Long, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten claiming gold.

Will Steward, Sam Nunn, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson stormed past Australia in the last 500m of the men's four to take another gold.

In the women's double sculls, Maddie Arlett and Emily Craig took gold, maintaining their unbeaten World Cup run this year, having also won in Belgrade earlier in the season.

There was gold in the men's pair for Ollie Wynne-Griffiths and Tom George before Olympian Graeme Thomas added another gold in the men's singles sculls.

There was also silver for Lucy Glover, Georgie Brayshaw, Kyra Edwards and Jess Leyden in the women's quad sculls, and bronze for women's pair Esme Booth and Emily Ford.

Before the run of golds on day three, Imogen Grant triumphed on day two taking gold in the lightweight single sculls, with a new class world record time of 7:23.36.

"We have had two good World Cups in Belgrade and here, and I'm very pleased with the results but we need to balance these performances with the perspective that some nations are not racing and others haven't boated their top crews due to Covid," added Kingsley.

"We expect that by the time we get to the World Championships there will be stronger and far more competitive fields. We've got to keep our heads but know that what we are doing is on the right track and it should give us confidence to keep building towards the World Championships."