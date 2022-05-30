Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Hannah Scott is targeting a medal at the 2024 Olympics having claimed bronze on her single sculls debut

Northern Irish Olympians Rebecca Shorten and Hannah Scott took gold and bronze medals respectively at the World Rowing Cup in Belgrade at the weekend.

Shorten was part of a dominant Great British performance in the women's four as they surged to first place.

GB crossed the line nearly eight seconds ahead of second-placed Denmark and over 10 seconds before China in third.

Coleraine's Scott took an impressive third on her single sculls debut.

The 2020 Olympian clocked 07:42.51 as she was narrowly pipped to second by China's Shiyu Lu, with Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands claimed a commanding win.

"I'm proud to have executed the performance I had," said Scott.

"I've only been in the boat a couple of weeks so to get a bronze - I'm happy with that.

"I found the single by chance and I was really excited because I think it will make me a better athlete for 2024 (Paris Olympics) - that's what the goal is: to get medals in 2024."