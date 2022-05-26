Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Jack Beaumont, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Harry Leask won silver for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

BBC Sport has live coverage of this year's World Rowing Cup finals, as the Great Britain team start their build up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The GB squad won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics - their lowest medal haul since Atlanta 1996 - and it was the first time since 1980 that they did not return with a gold medal.

The first of three World Cup regattas starts in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday, with 52 athletes representing Great Britain, and the BBC has live coverage of Sunday's finals day on its digital platforms.

Following a number of retirements, there are several new-look crews and combinations seeking to make their mark.

Tom Barras and Harry Leask, who won Olympic silver in the men's quadruple sculls, welcome Seb Devereux and Sam Meijer to their boat following Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom's departures.

The other medal-winning boat from Tokyo - the men's eight who won bronze - combines Olympic experience with several former under-23 world medallists.

As well as the battle for podium places, each Olympic boat class earns points based on the finishing order which adds up towards the overall World Cup-winning nation.

Schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Sunday, 29 May

World Rowing Cup I in Belgrade, Serbia - 09:30-13:45, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Sunday, 19 June

World Rowing Cup II in Poznan, Poland - 09:00-13:45, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Sunday, 10 July

World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland - 09:30-11:00 & 12:30-14:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

