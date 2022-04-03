Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Oxford won the men's Boat Race for the first time since 2017 after Cambridge won the women's event in record time.

The Dark Blues took the 167th men's crown in 16 minutes and 47 seconds.

In the women's race, Cambridge beat Oxford by more than two lengths in 18 minutes and 22 seconds to extend their winning streak to five years.

The 2022 Boat Race marks the return of the event to the Thames in London for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition was cancelled, while the 2021 event took place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of Covid restrictions.

Oxford have now won 81 Boat Races, narrowing the gap with Cambridge's 85, while in the women's, Cambridge have won 46 editions to Oxford's 30.

Oxford rower Tobias Schroder told BBC Sport: "A lot of years trying, a lot of years failing. I'm just so proud of what we did there."

Speaking after winning the women's race, Cambridge president Bronya Sykes said: "It was insane, it was fast, it was emotional all in one go.

"I'm completely overwhelmed."

Cox Jasper Parish added: "I took a risk early on to get ahead of them. It paid off as the race went on.

"Full credit to Oxford, they raced really well and pushed us right to the end.

"I'm so proud of what we've done."