Cambridge celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the women's Boat Race

Cambridge won the women's Boat Race in record time to extend their winning streak to five years.

In beating Oxford by more than two lengths and in a time of 18 minutes and 22 seconds, Cambridge have now won 46 editions of the race to Oxford's 30.

The men's race is set to start at 15:23 BST.

"It was insane, it was fast, it was emotional all in one go," Cambridge president Bronya Sykes told BBC Sport. "I'm completely overwhelmed."

Cox Jasper Parish added: "I took a risk early on to get ahead of them. It paid off as the race went on.

"Full credit to Oxford, they raced really well and pushed us right to the end.

"I'm so proud of what we've done."

The 2022 Boat Race marks the return of the event to the Thames in London for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition was cancelled, while the 2021 event took place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of Covid restrictions.