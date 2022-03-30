Last updated on .From the section Rowing

The 2022 Gemini Boat Race Venue: The River Thames Date: Sunday, 3 April Races: 14:23 & 15:23 BST Coverage: Watch live coverage from 13:50 BST on BBC One, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

The 2022 Boat Race takes place on Sunday, 3 April and you can watch both races live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The event returns to the River Thames in London after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

The 76th women's race starts at 14:23 BST and the 167th men's at 15:23.

Cambridge have won the past four women's races and the past three men's.

Around 250,000 spectators are expected to line the course which stretches over 4.25 miles of the Thames between Putney and Mortlake.

Cambridge's Tom George, who won Olympic bronze in Great Britain's men's eight at Tokyo last summer, said it was "massive" for the event to be back in the capital.

"It is going to be a nerve-wracking day full of excitement and energy that has built up, and there is a real appetite for it this year," he said.

"When we are training in Putney there are so many people who have come up to us and asked if it is back here this year, and said that they are really excited and will come and watch."

Overall, Cambridge men lead Oxford by 84 wins to 80, with one dead heat in1877, and Cambridge women lead Oxford 45 to 30.

Five GB Olympic medallists racing

Three members of Great Britain's men's eight from Tokyo 2020 will race on the River Thames

The men's boats feature rowers from Great Britain, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Switzerland.

George will be joined in Cambridge's boat by fellow bronze medallist Ollie Wynne-Griffith while Charlie Elwes, who was also part of the medal-winning eights crew in Japan, is in Oxford's team.

Cambridge's boat also includes Ollie Parish< who will be hoping to celebrate a double success with his brother Jasper, the cox of the women's boat.

Oxford's eight also includes Britain's Angus Groom, who won Olympic silver in the men's quadruple sculls,

The 2022 women's crews are made up of eight nationalities, including Britain's Imogen Grant, who missed out on an Olympic medal by just one hundredth of a second in Tokyo.

New Zealand's Grace Prendergast, who won gold in the coxless pair and silver in the eight in Japan, joins Grant in the Cambridge boat.

Medical student and former GB international rower Anastasia Posner returns to race for the fifth time, having won all four of her previous races from 2013-2016.

Oxford women have not won since Posner's last appearance.

Men's race crews

Oxford: Liam Corrigan; David Ambler; Barnabe Delarze; Jack Robertson; Roman Roosli; Charlie Elwes; Angus Groom; Tobias Schroder; Jack Tottem (cox)

Cambridge: Luca Ferraro; Jamie Hunter; George Finlayson; Simon Schuerch; Ollie Wynne-Griffith; Tom George; James Bernard; Ollie Parish; Charlie Marcus (cox)

Women's race crews

Oxford: Julia Lindsay; Amelia Standing; Christine Cavallo; Anja Zehfuss; Anastasia Posner; Gabrielle Smith; Erin Reelick; Annie Anezakis; Joe Gellett (cox)

Cambridge: Adriana Perez Rotondo; Caoimhe Dempsey; Paige Badenhorst; Ruby Tew; Bronya Sykes; Sarah Portsmouth; Grace Prendergast; Imogen Grant; Jasper Parish (cox)

BBC coverage

Sunday 3 April

13:50-16:20 - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

