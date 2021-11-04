Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Vicky Thornley was born in St Asaph's and grew up in Wrexham

Welsh rower Victoria Thornley, who competed at three Olympic Games, has announced her retirement.

The 33-year old competed at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Thornley won a silver medal for Great Britain with Katherine Grainger in the women's double sculls at the 2016 Olympics while she narrowly missed out on a medal in Tokyo in 2021, finishing fourth in the single sculls.

"After 11-years it is time to step out of the boat," she wrote on Instagram.

Thornley also won bronze and silver at the World Championships and gold, silver and bronze medals at the European Championships during her illustrious career.

"I always knew this decision wouldn't be easy and it's incredibly emotional to write this, it makes it real," she wrote.

However, I always said I wanted to walk away knowing hand on heart I (have) given it everything, mind, body and soul. I did that.

"You are only as good as your last race and mine was fourth in the single scull at Tokyo 2020. Some may say it is the hardest place to finish, but I showed the best of myself over that eight day regatta. Delivering everything I had learnt over 14 years under the biggest pressure. I am proud of that."