Great Britain topped the medal table at the World Rowing Cup by winning three golds on the final day in Lucerne.

The men's eight - Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Morgan Bolding, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Tom George, James Rudkin and Tom Ford - pipped Germany on the final stroke of their race.

The men's four and lightweight women's double claimed dominant victories.

This was the final international regatta before Britain name their team for the Olympics this summer.

Imogen Grant was in the double with Emily Craig, and said they were "overjoyed" with the victory.

"Given that there are a limited number of races before the Olympic Games, we wanted to make sure that we put down a good performance," she added. "I think what we did really reflected that."

Matt Rossiter, who along with Oli Cook, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie took gold in the men's four, said they "executed a good plan" for their victory.

"It feels like a real privilege to be able to be in front of the race and watch it all unfold," he said.

The women's four of Rowan McKellar, Harriet Taylor, Caragh McMurtry and Rebecca Shorten won silver on the Rotsee lake, while Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Thomas Barras and Jack Beaumont claimed bronze in the men's quad.