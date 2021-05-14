Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon and partner Saskia Budgett failed to clinch an Olympic place for Great Britain in the women's double sculls at rowing's final qualification regatta in Lucerne.

With only two places available for the Tokyo Games, Nixon and Budgett finished third behind Russia and Germany.

Ireland's women's four team qualified a fifth Irish boat for the Games.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen made it six by finishing third in the lightweight women's double final.

Great Britain has yet to select the final combination in the women's quadruple sculls for Tokyo so Nixon and Budgett could still be considered for inclusion in that boat.

As for the Ireland's four team of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, they stormed out to an early advantage and were only pressured in the closing stages as China came through to clinch the second spot for Tokyo.

There was further success for Ireland when Casey and Cremen produced a sprint finish to overtake China in the final 150m to clinch the third and final qualification place available.

The USA were clear in front to leave Switzerland, China and Ireland to battle for two Olympic spots. The Swiss came second with the Irish duo rowing through the tiring Chinese pair in the closing stages.

Casey and Cremen join the women's four, pair and single sculls and the men's double and lightweight double sculls in securing Olympic places for Ireland.