The Boat Races 2021: Cambridge win the Women's Boat Race

Cambridge beat Oxford by less than a length to earn a fourth successive Women's Boat Race win.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race was moved from its usual course, along the Thames in London, for the first time since World War Two.

Oxford were repeatedly warned by the umpire for encroaching on their rivals' line in a tight race along the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire.

But Cambridge held their nerve, having taken a slender lead after halfway.

Dylan Whitaker, the winning cox, was full of praise for his opposite number Costi Levy.

"Massive, massive props to Costi because she steered like an absolute champ. That was close but we knew what our plan was, we kept it calm and loose and it worked," he said on BBC One.

Sarah Tisdall, one of the Cambridge rowers, added: "Awesome race, massive congrats to Oxford. That's the closest boat race the females have had. Awesome day for women's sport and really proud of this team. It's been awesome."