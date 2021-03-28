Last updated on .From the section Rowing

When the Boat Race goes wrong

The Boat Race 2021 Venue: Ely, Cambridgeshire Date: 4 April Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

You can watch live coverage of the 166th Boat Race on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app on Sunday 4 April.

The traditional showdown between Oxford and Cambridge universities has been moved from the Thames to Ely in Cambridgeshire for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns over Hammersmith Bridge.

The eight-strong crews will compete over a shorter three-mile stretch of the Great Ouse with Cambridge looking to win their third straight men's and women's races on water - the 2020 race was held virtually.

The teams have only been able to train fully for four weeks after receiving a special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.

Men's race crews

Oxford: James Forward; Alex Bebb; Martin Barakso; Felix Drinkall; Tobias Schroder; Jean-Philippe Dufour; Joshua Bowesman-Hones; Augustin Wambersie; Jesese Oberst (cox)

Cambridge: Theo Weinberger; Ben Dyer; Seb Benzecry; Quinten Richardson; Garth Holden; Ollie Parish; Callum Sullivan; Drew Taylor; Charlie Marcus (cox)

Women's race crews

Oxford: Megan Stoker; Anja Zehfuss; Martha Birtles; Amelia Standing; Julia Lindsay; Georgina Grant; Katie Anderson; Katherine Maitland; Costi Levy (cox)

Cambridge: Adriana Perez Rotondo; Sarah Portmsouth; Abba Parker; Caoimhe Dempsey; Anouschka Fenley; Sophie Paine; Bronya Sykes; Sarah Tisdall; Dylan Whitaker (cox)

BBC coverage

Sunday 4 April

15:00-17:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport wesbite and mobile app

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

