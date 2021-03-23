Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle secured silver for Ireland at the World Championships in Linz in September 2019

Banbridge's Philip Doyle has been named in the Irish rowing squad for the European Championships in Varese, Italy, from 9-11 April.

Doyle has not competed since clinching silver at the 2019 World Championships in Linz in the men's double sculls alongside Ronan Byrne.

That medal-winning performance secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Doyle took time away from the sport during lockdown to work at Daisy Hill Hospital and the Ulster Hospital.

While he was absent, Byrne and Daire Lynch won bronze at the rescheduled European Championships but this selection is the first indication that Doyle and Byrne will form the double sculls partnership moving forward towards the Olympics with Lynch competing in the men's single sculls.

Rio Games silver medallists Paul and Gary O'Donovan remain separated with Paul and Fintan McCarthy continuing the partnership in the lightweight double sculls - the duo clinched their spot at the Olympics by winning gold at the 2019 Worlds.

Gary O'Donovan continues in the men's lightweight single sculls while Paul O'Donovan and McCarthy take part in the Lightweight Men's Double, having won gold at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Two-time world champion Sanita Puspure will not be competing but will be travelling with the team for a training camp to compete at later competitions.

A total of eight senior Irish crews will feature in Varese, Rowing Ireland's high performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni has confirmed.