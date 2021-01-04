Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Scottish Rowing say there is "no place for doping in our sport" after Robert Strachan was given a four-year ban for testing positive for banned substances.

Strachan was tested after competing at the World Rowing Indoor Championships in Paris in February last year.

The ban prohibits him "taking part in all sport in any role" until 19 March 2024.

"Don't let one bad decision ruin a potential sporting career," said president Martin Claxton.