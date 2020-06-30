Last updated on .From the section Rowing

The World Coastal Rowing Championships and Beach Sprint Finals took place in Hong Kong in 2019

The Pembrokeshire resort of Saundersfoot will host the 2022 World Coastal Rowing Championships and Beach Sprint Finals.

Two October weekends will see crews from around the world take part.

Hong Kong hosted the 2019 rowing event, but it has been combined with the sprints for 2022.

Coastal rowing could become an Olympic event at the 2024 Paris Games and British Rowing chief executive Andy Parkinson has welcomed hosting in 2022.

Parkinson said: "We are delighted to be able to bring international rowing back to Great Britain for the first time since 2018.

"The British rowing community has a long history of delivering world-class events and we look forward tremendously to hosting the international rowing family again in 2022."

Welsh Rowing and Welsh Sea Rowing will help host the event, which will be backed by UK Sport and Welsh Government funding.

Theo Huckle QC, Chair of Welsh Rowing, said: "West Wales has shown how successfully it can host international sports events and we now have the wonderful opportunity for Wales and Saundersfoot to represent the UK and be at the forefront of developments of rowing as a global and accessible sport for all."