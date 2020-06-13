Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Participants in the virtual Boat Race raced on machines at home

Cambridge won the virtual Boat Race against Oxford, with both teams competing on rowing machines at home.

Each team of eight collectively rowed 6.8km to raise money for Power2Inspire.

Three-time Olympic champion Pete Reed, who was paralysed from the chest down after a spinal stroke in 2019, competed for Oxford.

Reed was joined by Paralympic champion Grace Clough and world champion Oliver Cook, while Olympic champion Tom Ransley was part of the Cambridge team.