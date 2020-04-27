Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Philip Doyle (right) secured Olympic qualification with partner Ronan Byrne in September's World Championships

Irish rower and doctor Philip Doyle has called on people to go to hospital if they are sick amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doyle says he is enjoying his time in Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital after his Olympic dreams were put on hold.

However, the Banbridge native says he is concerned by low A&E numbers.

"Not that we want people to get sick, but we genuinely are worried that sick people are sitting at home and they are afraid to come in," he said.

Doyle, 27, qualified for the now postponed Olympics with sculls partner Ronan Byrne but has returned to medicine to help throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the hospitals have taken all necessary precautions to protect those who need to visit accident and emergency for other illness and injuries.

"We have every measure in place and we have all the equipment and tools to deliver our healthcare service outside of coronavirus," said Doyle.

"Even though coronavirus is affecting so many people, that is only a small percentage of why people come to hospitals.

"We are genuinely worried that people are sitting at home because they are afraid of the risk of catching coronavirus.

"If they came in then they could get treatment and then it wouldn't be as serious.

"The mood in the hospital is good and everyone has banded together. We know that we are in it together and we know that everyone outside is backing us."

Medicine can benefit rowing

Doyle, who is set to represent Ireland with Byrne at the rescheduled Games in 2021, is still training full-time on top of his job at Daisy Hill.

"I'm still training out of my garage," he added.

"I might be a day behind the rest of the team's schedule because some days I do one session instead of two, but when I do get a day off I do an extra session to catch up."

He also feels that working on the front line in hospital has helped his Olympic preparations.

"I've always felt that one of my best attributes is staying calm under pressure and relishing a challenge," he said.

"When I'm sitting on the start-line I can sit there and think that I have been part of a team that have been making decisions which could determine if someone makes it home in the next week, or if they have a reaction to something.

"The decisions I make outside of rowing are far more important to me, and they have consequences, so when I'm sitting on the start-line I have that calmness that makes me realise that I am in control.