Vicky Thornley (L) won silver alongside Katherine Grainger in the double sculls at the last Olympic Games

Rio Olympics silver medallist Victoria Thornley says it would be "unthinkable" for the Tokyo Games to be postponed or called off because of coronavirus.

But after winning the single sculls at the British Trials at Caversham, the Welsh competitor says people's health must be the priority.

Thornley also believes she took a big step towards Team GB selection.

"This Olympics will be the culmination of 13 years of my life and the training I've put in," said Thornley.

"As much as I've been to two other Games, every Games is the most important one at the time so of course it would be unthinkable for the Olympics not to continue and they will do as much as they can to run it.

"And I think there's still quite a long time until then.

"So I put my trust in the people who organise it and yes, it's the pinnacle of our sport and you get to show the world what you've prepared in the last four years in your biggest performance on the day."

The 32-year-old from Wrexham won silver in the double sculls at Rio 2016 alongside Katherine Grainger.

She became the first Welsh woman to win an Olympic rowing medal and hopes to add another in Tokyo.

"That's what I'm focusing on still. The goal hasn't changed," Thornley told BBC Sport Wales.

"It never gets any easier to win the final trials. It's a big stepping stone on the road to Tokyo now.

"It's about keeping things in perspective. People's health is the most important thing."

World Rowing has postponed the third World Cup of the season due to take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from 22-24 May.

It follows their announcement last week calling off the first two World Cups which where to have been held in Italy.

The final Olympic qualification regatta which was to precede the World Cup in Lucerne has also been abandoned with new criteria for Tokyo yet to be decided.

No decision has yet to be taken on the European Championships due to take place in Poznan, Poland from 5-7 June with another announcement from FISA, the world governing body, expected on Tuesday 17 March.