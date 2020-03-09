Rower Thornley ready for 'biggest year of her life'

Media playback is not supported on this device Vicky Thornley: Welsh rower eyes ultimate Olympic dream

Vicky Thornley says it is her 'ultimate dream' to win Britain's first Olympic medal in the women's single sculls.

The 32-year-old won silver at Rio 2016 alongside Katherine Grainger.

She has since swapped the double sculls for the individual class and starts her 2020 season preparing for both a third Olympic Games and her wedding.

"Waking up that first morning [in January], I was like 'this is the biggest year of my life so far'," she said.

The Welshwoman is one of the most experienced rowers in the British squad.

She joined the programme back in 2009 through the Sporting Giants talent identification scheme - designed to find athletes with the potential to compete at London 2012.

Vicky Thornley (L) won silver alongside Katherine Grainger in the double sculls at the last Olympic Games

Thornley was part of the women's eight for those home Games before joining Grainger in the doubles four years later.

Now she is hoping to become the first British female single sculler to be selected for an Olympics since Alison Mowbray at Sydney 2000.

"It's always been my dream," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've always looked on at the single scullers over the years and thought I'd love to be quick enough to be competitive for a medal at the Olympic Games.

"In the single, if you're having a bad day the whole boat is having a bad day. It's very exposing but I love that because it challenges me."

Recovering from overtraining

After winning European silver in 2017, Thornley missed most of the following year.

She revealed she had been suffering from overtraining.

It was a "mentally hard" period of recovery which ended positively. She achieved a fourth-placed finish at the 2019 World Championships and secured Great Britain a spot in the event at the Olympic Games.

"I've got a really good grip on my limits in terms of training [now]," she said. "So I don't fear getting into that position again.

"What is exciting is that I'm way ahead of where I was last year. I do feel physically at my best and also mentally because I've gone through those times before.

"It is the biggest Games because it would be my third and I want to do better than I did last time."

Thornley will take part in British Rowing's Olympic trials next weekend. A win would move her a step closer to securing her spot in Tokyo.

Just weeks after the Games, Thornley will get married - but even her own wedding will not be a distraction.

"I'm lucky to have a planner helping me out," she said. "I'll worry about it once the Games are done.

"It's exciting and I'm really looking forward to it but everything now is totally geared towards the Olympics."

Where another medal would write Thornley's name into British Rowing history once again.