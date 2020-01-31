Ex-World Championship silver medallist Zak Lee-Green retires from rowing

Media playback is not supported on this device Qualified dentist Zak Lee-Green reveals GB rowing retirement

Former World Championship silver medallist Zak Lee-Green has retired from competitive rowing.

The 28-year-old from Cardiff says it is the right time to step away from the GB Rowing Team after he failed to make the Olympic qualifying standard.

The 2020 Tokyo Games begin on Friday, 24 July.

"I had this thought [about retiring] at the end of the World Championships last season," Lee-Green told BBC Sport Wales.

"I thought I'd train 'til Christmas, commit myself to it, see if I make any improvements and if I feel I'm going to make the standard then I'll push for it.

"Unfortunately I wasn't going to meet the standard and wasn't going to be part of the project for the boat going forwards so I thought now is the right time to step away."

Lee-Green was part of the lightweight men's squad and had been on the British Rowing programme for a decade.

His best result came at the 2017 World Championships when he won silver in the lightweight quadruple sculls.

But at last year's World Championships he and Jamie Copus could only manage sixth in the lightweight double sculls.

'It's been fantastic'

The Welshman has a ready-made next career as he is a qualified dentist.

"I've had a great time," he said. "Who can complain about doing exercise and rowing with your mates and going to these amazing places, amazing competitions?

"I've trained with some of the best people in rowing and got to race against the rest of them.

"It's been fantastic and I'll be very sad to see it go."