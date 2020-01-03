Benjamin Pritchard: Para-rower suffers surgery setback

Ammanford rower Ben Pritchard broke the indoor 2000m world record in December 2019

Tokyo Paralympic rowing hopeful Benjamin Pritchard has suffered a training setback after picking up an infection following a minor foot operation.

The 27-year-old Welshman underwent a minor procedure in December.

Having taken time off training to recover from surgery the infection then caused a further delay.

Indoor 2,000m world record holder Pritchard said he hopes to return to training next week.

Pritchard first revealed the problem on his Instagram account.

"As everyone with a spinal cord injury knows, recovery is never easy. Especially in the lower limbs," he posted.

"Unfortunately I have picked up an infection in my left foot so have been bed-bound for a little while."

Pritchard is targeting the Paralympics this summer after qualifying Great Britain in the PR1 men's single sculls at the 2019 World Championships in Linz.

Selection to decide who will represent Great Britain in the boat in Japan will be decided in the spring.

Pritchard also holds the world record for the indoor 1,000m with a time of 3:46.5 which he broke in Cardiff in 2018.