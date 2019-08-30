World Rowing Championships: Maddie Arlett claims bronze for Great Britain

Arlett made her senior debut in 2017

2019 World Rowing Championships Date: 25 Aug-1 Sept Venue: Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

Maddie Arlett claimed Great Britain's first medal at the World Rowing Championships by winning bronze in the women's lightweight single scull.

Arlett, 25, finished behind Germany's Marie-Louise Draeger, who won gold, and Japan's Chiaki Tomita in second.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and to do it myself is even more special," said Arlett.

Britain have so far claimed eight boats for next year's Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.