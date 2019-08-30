World Rowing Championships: Ireland duo Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne win semi-final to book Tokyo berth

Philip Doyle (left) and Ronan Byrne produced a sensational semi-final performance in Linz

Banbridge man Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne won their World Championship double sculls semi-final in Linz to book Ireland's Olympic spot.

The Irish duo produced a superb row to dominate the semi-final as their time of six minutes 13.88 seconds left them 0.98 seconds ahead of Romania.

Britain clinched the third qualifying spot as former world champions New Zealand and France missed out.

The Irish needed a top-11 finish in Austria to secure a Tokyo spot.

But with Olympic qualification in the bag, the Irish duo will now aim to challenge for a medal in Sunday's six-boat final.

Ireland's time left them as the third fastest qualifiers for the decider.

China won the opening semi-final in 6:12.35 - 1.53 seconds faster than the Irish - with runners-up Poland also 0.02 quicker than Doyle, 26, and Byrne, 21.

Doyle and Byrne emphasised their continuing emergence last month when they won silver at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam.

However, Friday's row was unquestionably their finest international performance.

The Irish were 1.96 seconds ahead of third-place qualifiers Britain as the Netherlands, New Zealand and France all finished well off the pace, with the last three boats having to be content with a spot on Sunday's B final, where a top-five finish with secure Tokyo selection.