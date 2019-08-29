World Rowing Championships: Rebecca Shorten helps GB to cusp of Olympic qualification

Shorten and her GB team-mates topped her repechage on Thursday

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten is within touching distance of a place in next year's Olympics after helping Great Britain reach the women's eight final at the World Rowing Championships.

GB will secure their Olympic berth by avoiding a last place finish in Sunday's final in Austria, from which the top five will advance to Tokyo.

The women's eight won their repechage on Thursday.

The final will take place at 10:06 BST on Sunday.

Shorten and her team-mates topped their race with a time of 06:05.880, making them the second fastest qualifiers overall behind Canada.