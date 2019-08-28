World Rowing Championships: Irish pair Doyle and Byrne make Linz semi-finals

Ireland duo Doyle and Byrne are through to the semi-finals in Linz

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne have progressed to the semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Austria.

The Irish pair qualified for the next stage after finishing second in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Poland came in first with Doyle and Byrne over two seconds behind in a time of 6:17.780 minutes.

They had over three seconds to spare over the third-placed Germans at the event in Linz.

Doyle and Byrne won a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam last month.