World Rowing Championships: Irish pair Doyle and Byrne make Linz semi-finals
-
- From the section Rowing
Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne have progressed to the semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Austria.
The Irish pair qualified for the next stage after finishing second in their quarter-final on Wednesday.
Poland came in first with Doyle and Byrne over two seconds behind in a time of 6:17.780 minutes.
They had over three seconds to spare over the third-placed Germans at the event in Linz.
Doyle and Byrne won a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam last month.