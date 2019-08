From the section

Doyle and Byrne have gone through to Wednesday's quarter-final in Linz

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne have won their first heat at the World Rowing Championships.

The pair, competing for Ireland, have moved into Wednesday's quarter-finals with their win in the men's double sculls in Austria.

Doyle and Byrne finished ahead of Australian pair David Bartholot and Caleb Antill in second.

They won a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam last month.