Rebecca Shorten: Belfast woman named in GB eight for World Championships

Rebecca Shorten (centre) and her GB team-mates need a top-five finish in Linz to book an Olympic spot

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten has been named in the British women's eight for the World Championships in Linz later this month.

Shorten and her British team-mates will be chasing the top-five finish in Austria which would guarantee the GB boat qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"The World Championships mean a lot more this year because of the Olympic qualification," Shorten told BBC Sport.

"There are 11 entries so it is going to be quite tough.

"But I'm definitely confident. We've worked so hard all year and showed we've got the speed.

"We just need to go out and do what we've been doing. Just be us."

If the British boat miss out on a top-five finish in Linz, they will have one final chance to book an Olympic spot at the remaining qualifying regatta next year.

Shorten is the only Northern Ireland rower named in the British team while Banbridge man Philip Doyle is included in the Ireland squad in the double sculls fresh from winning silver at the last World Cup regatta in Rotterdam along with partner Ronan Byrne.

Doyle and Byrne will require a top-11 finish in Austria to clinch a Tokyo berth.

Other Northern Ireland men Ryan Ballantine and Miles Taylor have been selected by Ireland in the non-Olympic class lightweight men's four.