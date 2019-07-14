Rowing World Cup: Polly Swann claims bronze on return

Polly Swann and Holly Hill competing as part of Great Britain's women's fours in Poznan last month

Scotland's Polly Swann says she will "take the bull by the horns" should she and Holly Hill be chosen for next month's World Championships in the pair after winning World Cup bronze.

The pair raced together for the first time in Rotterdam this weekend.

It was a first podium finish for Olympic silver medallist Swann since returning to competitive action last month after qualifying as a doctor.

"It's difficult with us, we're just newly formed," said the 31-year-old.

"She did it and and we did it together."

The duo - who finished behind Australia and New Zealand - will train in Italy as they prepare this year's World Championships in Austria, which start in late August.

They have not yet been selected but the Rio 2016 silver medallist says they will "see what happens".