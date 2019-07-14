World Cup Rowing: Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne win silver in men's double sculls

Doyle and Byrne finished the final strongly

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne have won a silver medal in the men's double sculls at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam.

The pair, competing for Ireland, finished second behind Switzerland and ahead of Great Britain in third.

Doyle and Byrne were 0.7 seconds behind the Swiss team, who won in a time of 6.41.04.

The Netherlands were fourth with Germany finishing fifth and Australia coming sixth.

Doyle and Byrne had reached Sunday's final after a convincing semi-final victory in Rotterdam on Saturday.

It was the first time the pair had reached an A Final, having previously finished fourth in the B Final at the European Championships in Lucerne in June and third in the B decider at last year's World Championships.

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten will compete in the women's eight final for Great Britain after they won the repechage on Saturday.