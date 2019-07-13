World Cup Rowing: Rebecca Shorten and GB team-mates reach Rotterdam final

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the Great Britain women's eight team

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten and the Great Britain women's eight have won the repechage to reach Sunday's final at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam.

The British led from start to finish to beat Romania by 3.14 seconds.

Philip Doyle from Banbridge and partner Ronan Byrne, competing for Ireland, led from start to finish in the men's double sculls semi-final.

The Irish pair were never led as they went on to win by almost three seconds from Germany.

Their time of 6:43.47 was slower than the other semi-final winners, the Netherlands who were involved in a much tighter contest with Switzerland.

This is the first time Doyle and Byrne have reached an A Final having previously finished fourth in the B Final at the European Championships in Lucerne in June and third in the B decider at last year's World Championships.

Other Irish boats to reach Sunday's Olympic class finals are Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley, who were second behind Romania in the women's pair semi-finals, and Rio 2016 silver medalist Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who also finished second in their semi-final in the lightweight men's double sculls.