World Cup: Doyle progresses to final in Rotterdam

Banbridge man Philip Doyle and Irish team-mate Ronan Byrne won their double sculls heat at the World Cup regatta in Rotterdam on Friday.

A delay caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain resulted in the heats being run in a time-trial format.

The Irish pair clocked 6:32.84, just 0.15 ahead of Switzerland with both countries progressing straight to Saturday's semi-final.

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten will compete in the women's eight later on Friday.

Her Great Britain crew need a top-two finish in their heat to secure a spot in Sunday's final.

If they come in third or below they will compete in the repechage on Saturday, with the top two finishers there also making the final.

