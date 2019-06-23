World Rowing Cup: GB rowers win five medals in Poznan

Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles won silver in the PR2 single sculls on Saturday

Great Britain's rowers won five medals - including three silvers - at the World Rowing Cup in Poznan, Poland.

On Saturday, Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles won silver in the PR2 single sculls while the men's eight won silver on Sunday.

John Collins and Graeme Thomas won silver in the men's double sculls.

Bronze medals went to the British women's eight and Ben Pritchard - on his international debut - in the men's PR1 single sculls.

Rowles, who won Paralympic gold in the PR2 mixed double sculls in Rio, said: "It's unfortunate not to come away with the win.

"I really did hope that I would but you've got to take lessons from your losses and that's what I'm going to implement in training as we go towards World Championships."