Rowing World Cup: Olympic champion Will Satch in GB squad

Satch (left) won bronze at the London Olympics and gold at Rio four years later

Rowing World Cup Date: 21-23 June Venue: Poznan, Poland Coverage: BBC online and on the Red Button on Sunday 23 June from 10:00 to 13:50 BST

Olympic champion Will Satch and silver medallist Polly Swann have returned to the Great Britain squad for the World Cup in Poznan from 21-23 June.

Satch, 30, who won gold in the men's eight at Rio 2016, has not competed since rupturing a tendon in his shoulder in December 2018.

He will row in the second men's four boat in Poland.

"It's been a long six months but just to get there is a big step for me," said the London 2012 bronze medallist.

"If I can get among the field I'll be very happy."

Swann, 31, returns to international competition for the first time since winning silver in the women's eight at Rio 2016, after taking time off following the Olympics to finish her medical degree.

"I'm a little bit nervous because this is my first international race since 2016," said Swann, who is competing in the women's four.

"I really didn't think I'd be doing much racing this year. I thought I'd be lucky if I got to go to one of the World Cups as a spare and support the team, so I do feel very lucky that I'm racing."

European champion Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie will be in the first men's four boat.

The men's eight of Tom Ford, James Rudkin, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Josh Bugajski and cox Henry Fieldman and the men's quad of Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, Angus Groom and Pete Lambert are both unchanged after winning silver and bronze respectively at the European Championships earlier this month.

Ruth Siddorn and Georgina Brayshaw will make their senior debuts as they compete in the women's double.

The GB Para-rowing squad is also competing at after winning six medals in their season opener at the Gavirate International Regatta in May.

"Our priority this year remains qualifying as many boats as possible for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, so this World Cup is another opportunity for us to assess where we're at and test ourselves against the rest of the world," said British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell.

Teams

Men's pair

GBR 1: Harry Glenister, George Rossiter,

GBR 2: Morgan Bolding, James Johnston

Men's four

GBR 1: Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs, Sholto Carnegie

GBR 2: Will Satch, Tom Jeffery, Alan Sinclair, Adam Neill

Men's eight

Tom Ford, James Rudkin, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Josh Bugajski, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Men's single

GBR 1: Tom Barras

GBR 2: Harry Leask

Men's double

John Collins, Graeme Thomas

Lightweight men's double

GBR 1: Zak Lee-Green, Will Fletcher

GBR 2: Jamie Copus, Sam Mottram

Men's quadruple sculls

Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Pete Lambert

Women's pair

Anastasia Posner, Oonagh Cousins

Women's four

GBR 1: Sara Parfett, Caragh McMurtry, Rebecca Girling, Emily Ford

GBR 2: Sam Courty, Holly Hill, Polly Swann, Annie Withers

Women's eight

Karen Bennett, Hattie Taylor, Fiona Gammond, Zoë Lee, Jo Wratten, Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar, Holly Norton, Morgan Baynham-Williams (cox)

Women's single

Vicky Thornley

Women's double

Ruth Siddorn

Georgina Brayshaw

Lightweight women's double sculls

GBR 1: Eleanor Piggott, Imogen Grant

GBR 2: Maddie Arlett, Emily Craig

PR1 Men's single sculls

GBR 1: Andy Houghton

GBR 2: Ben Pritchard

PR2 mixed double sculls

Lauren Rowles, Laurence Whiteley

PR3 men's pair

Oliver Stanhope, James Fox