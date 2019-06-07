Peter Chambers: Olympic silver medallist announces retirement

Richard and Peter Chambers were part of the silver-medal winning men's lightweight four at London 2012

London Olympic silver medallist Peter Chambers has announced his retirement from international rowing.

Chambers and his brother Richard took silver behind South Africa in the men's lightweight four in 2012 with team-mates Chris Bartley and Rob Williams.

The 29-year-old also won a World Championship gold medal in 2011.

"It's never easy to step away but I've achieved everything I could as an athlete and this felt like the right time," Chambers said.

"I started coaching last year and realised I now prefer being on the other side of the sport. I'm really looking forward to taking on a coaching role in the future and giving back to the sport I love.

"A special thanks to my family and everyone at Bann, Oxford Brookes and within the GB team who have been part of my rowing career."

The Northern Ireland rower made his senior debut for the GB Rowing team in 2010 and partnered Kieran Emery to win the lightweight men's coxless pair at the World Championships in Bled in 2011 just months after the duo had also won the title at the World Rowing Under-23 Championships.

Chambers added three more World Championship medals with a 2013 bronze in the lightweight men's double, a 2014 bronze in the lightweight men's four and a 2017 silver in the lightweight men's quad.

Chambers (second left) won his last international medal at the 2017 World Championships

Chambers and Bartley partnered Mark Aldred and Jono Clegg in the lightweight coxless four at the Rio 2016 Olympics but the quartet narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

"I loved my two Olympic Games but London 2012 was pretty incredible," Chambers added.

"What made it even more special were the people alongside me in the boat."