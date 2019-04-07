Boat Race 2019: Cambridge beat Oxford to win women's race

Cambridge crossed the finish line just 15 seconds shy of the women's record

Cambridge beat Oxford to win the women's Boat Race for the third year in a row.

The Light Blues finished in a time of 18 minutes 47 seconds, 15 seconds shy of the women's record.

The 165th men's race - featuring double Olympic champion James Cracknell in the Cambridge boat - starts at 15:10 BST.

"This is so special, we have been working towards this for two years," Larkin Sayre, the Cambridge boat captain, told BBC Sport.

"This is the culmination of so much work."

Cambridge controlled the race from the very start, taking a length within the first four minutes before extending that to three as they passed under Hammersmith Bridge.

They have now won the women's race 44 times, compared with Oxford's 30.

