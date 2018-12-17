Katherine Grainger coach Paul Thompson leaves British Rowing

Thompson helped Grainger win five Olympic medals

The coach of Olympic gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger has stepped down from his role as chief coach for women at British Rowing.

Paul Thompson had been with organisation for nearly 18 years and helped Grainger win one gold and four silver Olympic medals.

Under him, Great Britain were the top performing women's rowing team at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

"It has been challenging and extremely rewarding," said Thompson.

"This gives me the chance to spend more time with the family and the opportunity to focus on the next chapter in my career, including my work with GB Hockey and the new UK Performance Coaches Association."