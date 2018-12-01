Greg Rutherford rejects British Rowing invitation for Indoor Championships

Rutherford won Olympic gold at London 2012 and became world champion in 2015

British Rowing says retired long jumper Greg Rutherford has not accepted an invitation to take part in the British Indoor Rowing Championships.

The 32-year-old former world, Olympic, European and Commonwealth champion was invited after taking part in tests.

The event, which pits members of the public against GB rowers, takes place on 8 December in London.

The deadline for entries has closed but British Rowing says Rutherford is still welcome if he changes his mind.

In September, five-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins abandoned plans to compete at the 2020 Olympics as a rower. He had finished 21st on his competitive debut in the 2km race at the British Rowing Indoor Championships in December 2017.

Rutherford, who retired from athletics this year, took the Olympic long jump title on 'Super Saturday' at London 2012 - when he, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah all won golds for Britain in the space of 46 minutes.

His victory at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing meant he held the world, Olympic, European and Commonwealth titles simultaneously.