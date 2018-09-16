World Rowing Championships: Sanita Puspure wins second Ireland gold

Sanita Puspure moved to Ireland from her native Latvia in 2006
Puspure produced a dominant row to finish ahead of Switzerland's defending world champion Jeannine Gmelin
2018 World Championships
Venues: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September
Venues: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September

Sanita Puspure clinched a second gold medal for Ireland at the World Rowing Championship as she won the women's singles sculls final on Sunday.

Cork-based Puspure, 36, produced a dominant row to finish 5.81 seconds ahead of Switzerland's defending world champion Jeannine Gmelin.

Belfast woman Rebecca Shorten missed out on a medal as the British women's eight were sixth in their final.

The British boat were never in contention as the USA won gold.

Shorten and her team-mates squeezed into the final after finishing fourth in the repechage on Friday.

Puspure won World Under-23 and World Student Games medals for her native Latvia before moving to Ireland in 2006.

In a race which took place in windy conditions in Plovdiv, Puspure appeared to catch a buoy with one of her oars early on but regrouped to take command.

Puspure crossed the line in seven minutes and 20.12 seconds with Gmelin taking silver in 7:25.93 and Austria's Magdalena Lobnig completing the podium positions in 7:29.510.

The O'Donovan brothers clinched lightweight double sculls gold for Ireland on Saturday.

