World Rowing Championships: Great Britain's men's eight miss out on silver by 0.03 seconds in Bulgaria
-
- From the section Rowing
|2018 World Championships
|Venue: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Two from 12:30-14:00 BST on Sunday.
Great Britain's men's eight missed out on a silver medal at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria by three hundredths of a second.
Germany won gold in five minutes, 24.31 seconds with Australia second in 5:26.11 in Plovdiv.
The bronze was Britain's fourth medal of the championships.
GB had earlier also won Para-rowing gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four and bronze medals in the men's four and lightweight women's single sculls.