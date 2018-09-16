World Rowing Championships: Great Britain's men's eight miss out on silver by 0.03 seconds in Bulgaria

Great Britain's men's eight won bronze in the final race of the World Rowing Championships

2018 World Championships Venue: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September Coverage: Watch on BBC Two from 12:30-14:00 BST on Sunday.

Great Britain's men's eight missed out on a silver medal at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria by three hundredths of a second.

Germany won gold in five minutes, 24.31 seconds with Australia second in 5:26.11 in Plovdiv.

The bronze was Britain's fourth medal of the championships.

GB had earlier also won Para-rowing gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four and bronze medals in the men's four and lightweight women's single sculls.