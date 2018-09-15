World Rowing Championships: Ireland's O'Donovan brothers win gold in Bulgaria

The O'Donovan brothers won Olympic silver in Rio

Ireland's brothers Paul and Gary O'Donovan have clinched men's lightweight double sculls gold at the World Championships in Bulgaria.

The Olympic silver medallists recovered from a below-par semi-final performance to take gold ahead of the Italian boat.

The O'Donovans drew level with the Italians at halfway before pulling clear as Belgium took bronze.

Favourites Norway could only manage fifth after illness meant Kristoffer Brun had to be replaced in the boat.

The Irish brothers gained worldwide prominence during the 2016 Rio Olympics after giving a series of comical post-race interviews.

Paul O'Donovan joked after Saturday's race in Plovdiv that they had prepared for the final by going "out on the town" on Friday night.

"We needed to be on form so we headed away early, around 2am," he told RTE Sport.

After winning their Olympic silver in Rio, they were unable to compete in the double sculls at last year's World Championships after Gary was ruled out by illness.

Earlier this year, the duo clinched European Championship silver behind Norwegians Brun and Are Strandli.