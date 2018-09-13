World Rowing Championships: Doyle makes double sculls semi-finals

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle celebrate winning their repechage heat in Bulgaria

Banbridge man Philip Doyle is through to the double sculls semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria with Irish team-mate Ronan Byrne.

Doyle and Byrne, who are a recently formed team, won their repechage by over three seconds from Bulgaria on Thursday in Plovdiv.

The Ireland duo also clocked the fastest time of the four repechage heats.

Doyle and Byrne will compete in the semi-finals on Friday morning.

Friday also sees Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten in action for Great Britain in the women's eight repechage.

Shorten, 24, was in the stroke seat as Great Britain finished second in their heat on Wedesday.