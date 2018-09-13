World Rowing: GB seek to rebound from gold-free Europeans

Imogen Grant won her semi-final to take her place in the lightweight women's single sculls final

Rowing World Championships Venue: Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Dates: 9-16 September

Great Britain's rowing squad will look to bounce back from a disappointing European Championships at this weekend's World Championships.

GB failed to win a gold medal in Glasgow, winning two silvers and two bronzes, but have not failed to win gold at the Worlds since 2012.

Last year in Sarasota, GB claimed seven medals, only one of them gold.

The finals start on Friday, with coverage of Saturday and Sunday's races being shown on BBC television.

Great Britain can boast a slightly stronger team on show in Plovdiv, with injured rowers returning to restore favoured combinations.

Angus Groom and Jack Beaumont, who have won gold and silver in this year's World Cup, are partners once again in the double sculls.

GB's World Championship medals since 2012 Gold Silver Bronze 2013 (South Korea) 3 0 5 2014 (Netherlands) 4 4 2 2015 (France) 5 9 1 2016 (Netherlands) 3 0 1 2017 (USA) 1 3 3

Harry Leask, who won silver in Glasgow with Beaumont, returns to the single sculls.

Britain's other silver-winning squad from Glasgow, the women's eight, will be aiming for gold after missing out on a medal in a close final in Sarasota last year.

Jess Leydon, who missed the last two events through injury, returns to the women's quad sculls.

Until last year's championships in Sarasota, GB had won at least three gold medals at every World Championships since 2012, the last time the event was held in Plovdiv.