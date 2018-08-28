World Rowing Championships: British Rowing name 66-strong squad

The British men's eight boat - which won gold at the Rio Olympics - finished fifth at the European Championships in Glasgow

Great Britain have announced a 66-strong team for next month's World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The team includes all 16 medallists from this month's European Championships in Glasgow, and unchanged women's eight and men's four crews.

Olympic champions Moe Sbihi and Will Satch are in the men's eight while European bronze medallist Sam Mottram is in the lightweight single sculls.

The championships take place from 9-16 September.

Great Britain won seven medals at last year's World Championships in Sarasota, Florida, with the PR3 mixed coxed four taking their only gold.

This year's boat - which features Paralympic champions Grace Clough and Daniel Brown - will look to win the world title for the eighth successive year.

Great Britain will be looking to improve on their disappointing European Championships, in which they won only four medals and ended without a gold for the first time since 2013.

Inspired to try rowing? Find out how to get into rowing with our special guide.

At the time, coach Paul Thompson said they did not have a "standout gold medal cert" but added "progress" could be made.

British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell said the team for the World Championships "features strength across the board".

"There have been some difficult moments this season, with injuries, illness and hard racing but the athletes have remained committed to the task at hand," he added.

"We're looking to finish the season well to ensure we take momentum into the important 2019 season and have clarity on what we need to do in 2019 to qualify as many boats to the Olympic and Paralympic Games as possible."

Click here to view the full World Championship team.