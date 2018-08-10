Vicky Thornley: Britain's Olympic silver medallist withdraws from World Rowing Championships

Thornley also won European gold and world silver in the single sculls in 2017

Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley has withdrawn from September's World Rowing Championships because of injury.

The 30-year-old from Wales had already pulled out of August's inaugural European Championships.

"Sometimes the desire to be the best overrides the feeling that you may be working a bit too hard and I haven't been able to pull it back," she said.

"It's a really tough decision to make however I've made it with the support of the medical team and my coach."